Harry Maguire’s last-second equalizer against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester yesterday was enough to send reverberation across to both halves of Manchester. The aftermath of the game provoked a highly positive response from the ones from the lower-half, but utterly negative ones from the from the upper half of the historical city. Rightly so, the 2-2 draw meant that City’s lead at the top had now extended to as many as 13 points. Confirming that Pep Guardiola’s men already have one hand on the title.

United weren’t too bad on the night, instead their inability to finish off their chances was embarrassing and ended up costing them valuable two points. It wasn’t as if the players had played badly or Leicester had played too well, but the dropping of points is something that would Jose Mourinho the most. Especially after having taken the lead through a Juan Mata free-kick in the second half. Especially against a Leicester side that found themselves down to ten men.

And things haven’t been going too right for United these days. The Red Devils have hardly been convincing in the last ten games, resulting in the opening up of the gap between themselves and City. Here are three reasons why United are struggling, despite being second in the table.

Going on the defensive when leading

While it is a trademark Jose Mourinho ploy to win games pragmatically, it looks shabby when it doesn’t work out. And it clearly isn’t these days. It isn’t just yesterday that United struggled big time when defending the slender lead, the same has happened in games against Bournemouth, Watford, West Brom, Brighton and Southampton.

It is evident that these aren’t big teams and a side like United should be beating them comfortably, but Jose’s defensive tactics have over-complicated games, making things tougher than they should be if the side heads for the jugular rather than sitting off when leading. Leicester was one such example; a lesson that its a risky thing to do with such a side at his disposal.

Lack of a proper leader

Paul Pogba donned United’s captaincy yesterday and that decision was criticised by Tim Sherwood on live television. The former Tottenham boss said: “Pogba should never be the captain. A captain play for the team, not for himself. Pogba plays for himself, not for the team.”

It’s certainly a valid criticism, considering how much United seem to lack a lion-willed character in their; a character who can put players into position, organize them and make the side better. Mourinho has, over the years, had characters like those in his side. At United, he doesn’t. That’s the sole reason why the defensive style never works out when United are defending leads. That too, despite having so many physically imposing players in the side. A leader is someone who shows the team the way forward and picks the players up from their collars when they’re down.

It would be fair to say that after Nemanja Vidic left United, the club has never had a proper leader in the ranks. Its high time they do now.

Over-reliance on Pogba

It is never under doubt that Paul Pogba is a world-beater and one of the best midfielders in the world right now, but the amount of burden that has been on him is immense. This has led to United dropping points in his absence. And a vast majority of points that have made the gap between United and City have been dropped when Pogba has either been injured or suspended.

The reason roots from Pogba being United’s only creative spark in central midfield, despite the presences of players like Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini and young Scott McTominay. But none of these are creative, box to box players who can create and score for the side. Andreas Pereira was loaned out to Valencia this past summer, despite having the potential of being the kind of player that can replace Pogba and act as a proper second-fiddle to the talismanic Frenchman.

Players with expiring contracts

United currently have numerous players in the side whose contracts at Old Trafford are expiring at the end of this season. This has, in particular, lead to a lack of assurance and a lack of commitment. If a host of players in there aren’t being assured of where their future lies, their commitment is very likely to wither away.

It is being said that Ander Herrera refused to play as right-back late in the game yesterday, bringing to the fore not just a lack of leadership but also a lack of commitment to the cause. He is the same Ander Herrera who was being compared to Roy Keane last season and it is amazing how much that desire to win for the club has faded away. His deal too expires next summer and it is time Jose Mourinho sorts out these issues, before things go more wrong.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)