Jean-Michel Seri has excluded a move to the Premier League, saying that “great players don’t leave as soon as they’ve had a great season.”

​Chased by Leicester City and Southampton, the Ivorian has certainly earned a big move after scoring six Ligue 1 goals and adding nine assists this season for Nice.

“A departure from Nice? No,” Seri confirmed to local paper

“A great player doesn’t leave as soon as he’s had a great season. One needs to keep playing well, for a number of seasons.”

Seri is part of a side that has broken through, and is currently guaranteed of a Top 3 (and Champions League) spot next season.

“There is no reason, therefore, for me to think of a departure. I’m happy here, it’s an experience which gives me pleasure.

“Nice are growing, the new academy is being built, and there are still many nice things I can do here”.