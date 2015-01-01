France Football: "Lloris is better than De Gea..."
05 December at 21:00France Football (via ilBianconero) have nominated Manuel Neuer as the best goalie in the world. Who was the jury? Well it was 5 ex-International keepers who put in the votes (Canizares, Letizi, Maier, Schwarzer, Toldo). After Neuer, it was Gigi Buffon who was ranked second best keeper in the world by this panel.
THE MOTIVES - According to Letizi (ex PSG keeper), Neuer is the best keeper and the ideal keeper to have within a squad. Canizares considers him to be the most complete keeper in the world. According to Toldo, he represents the North-European school of football at it's best. Maier on the other hand views him as the ideal "modern" keeper. An interesting note is the fact that Hugo Lloris was voted ahead of Manchester United and Spain goalie David De Gea. Do you agree?
