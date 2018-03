Manchester United's Paul Pogba likes to change his look from time to time. He has been called up with the French national team for their games against Colombia and Russia as he changed his style of hair once again. Pogba has had a lot of highs and lows of late as his relationship with Manchester United boss José Mourinho is a little tense. You can view a picture of his new hair style bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.