France will play Italy on June 17 in Nice to raise funds for the victims of the Promenade degli Angeli terrorist attack last summer which left 86 people dead.



The match will be contested just ten days after Italy take on Uruguay at the same venue, with all proceeds going towards helping the families affected by last summer's atrocity The action takes place at the Allianz Riviera stadium at 20.45 CET on the above date.