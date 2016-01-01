France v Spain: video referee overrules offside decision twice - video -
28 March at 23:40Tonight’s friendly game between France and Spain at the Stade de France will be remembered as the new VAR (Video Assistant Referee) overruled two offside decisions made by the ‘human’ referee. The first offside decision was overruled in the first half as France star Griezmann bagged in a header though his assist-man Zurkawa was ruled off-side after that the whole team and the whole Stade de France had been celebrating the opener. The second wrong decision by the referee was taken in the second half when Gerard Deulofeu netted the second goal of the game to secure Spain’s win. The referee’s assistant call, yet again, was overruled by the VAR.
An example of how video assistant refs could be used going forward...— ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 28, 2017
Griezmann scores but the video ref rules it out for offside: pic.twitter.com/r0IswV6EyI
Video tech at work in football:— ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 28, 2017
Video assistant referee overruled the offside decision and allowed Gerard Deulofeu's goal against France pic.twitter.com/SKiSpl3OuP
