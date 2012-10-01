Francesco Totti: "I regret not playing with Ronaldo"

AS Roma's former talismanic captain Francesco Totti gave a long interview to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera speaking on a wide variety of subjects starting with who he thinks should become the next President of the Italian FA, FIGC.



"There are many names being touted but I would like it very much if Damiano Tommasi would be appointed. He is a friend but above all he knows Italian football, a great person and young."



Er Pupone then moved on to talk about his career and revealed that he only regrets one thing during his career and that was "that I was not able to play with Ronaldo. It would have been a dream not only for me but also for him because I would have made him score even more. He scored fairly enough but with me playing behind him then maybe..."



Totti then moved on to talk about his new life as a Roma Director explaining that: "I have not yet taken the wrong turn between the office and the dressingroom but I go down to chat with the players almost every time they are training. My relationship with the players and the coach is very tight."



In conclusion Totti was asked to share his thoughts on the Italian national team failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup next summer in Russia saying that: "I took it very badly, I would never have dreamed that we could not qualify for Russia, it was an event that shocked the whole world of football not just Italy."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)