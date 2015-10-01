





Nike will celebrate Roma legend Francesco Totti’s 25 years at the club by issuing him with a pair of golden boots for this weekend’s Derby della Capitale against Lazio. The 40-year-old talisman could be taking part in his last ever game against his side’s bitter rivals and the US sports giant have marked the occasion by producing the amazing boots.















The Tiempo Totti X Roma boots are limited to 2500 individually numbered pairs which works out at 100 for each of his 25 years as a professional. The great man himself declared that; “When I thought about a boot that could reflect the 25 years of my career, I immediately thought of gold. This boot had to encapsulate all my values — my family, AS Roma and the city of Rome. Nike understood straightaway how to create these boots”