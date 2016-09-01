Francesco Totti’s son makes AS Roma debut against Barcelona youth team

Yesterday the next generation of Totti's made his debut for AS Roma in an youth team tournament against FC Barcelona.



His name is Cristian Totti, nicknamed Pupino, and made his first competitive start for AS Roma in a La Liga youth tournament for U-12 players. The Giallorosso lost their two fixtures against Barcelona and Villareal whilst coming back from a goal down against Alaves to win 2-1. Cristian Totti played in all three matches which were 7 vs 7 a side games consisting of two 12 minute halves.



Cristian Totti wore the number 9 shirt which his father wore when scoring his first goal in the Serie A. Unfortunately for Totti junior, his Roma were eliminated from the tournament but the excitement surrounding the fact that yet another Totti has made his debut for the Giallorossi was shared by everyone present.

Nima Tavallaey (@NimaTavRood)