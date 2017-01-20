Franck Kessié is one of the hottest commodities Serie A can offer at the moment. The 19-year-old midfielder has stunned with impressing performances that combine physical strength and great technical skills. He has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world and the interest of the biggest European clubs come as no surprise.The first time to have asked information about Kessié wasbut the growing interest of wealthy Premier League clubs convinced the Old Lady to retire from the race to sign the promising midfielder. At least for now Juventus won’t make any offer for him.are among the Premier League clubs interested in the talented midfielder withthat are also keeping a close eye on the Ivorian who is playing the first top-flight season in his career.The player’s price-tag is said to be in the region of €30 million but his price could raise during the remaining months of the 2016/17 campaign but from today there is one more contender for the signing of Kessie.