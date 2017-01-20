Franck Kessié: AS Roma join Chelsea and Manchester United in race to sign Serie A wonderkid
20 January at 14:15Franck Kessié is one of the hottest commodities Serie A can offer at the moment. The 19-year-old midfielder has stunned with impressing performances that combine physical strength and great technical skills. He has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world and the interest of the biggest European clubs come as no surprise.
The first time to have asked information about Kessié was Juventus at the end of 2016 but the growing interest of wealthy Premier League clubs convinced the Old Lady to retire from the race to sign the promising midfielder. At least for now Juventus won’t make any offer for him.
Chelsea and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs interested in the talented midfielder with Arsenal and Everton that are also keeping a close eye on the Ivorian who is playing the first top-flight season in his career.
According to today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (via calciomercatonews), AS Roma are also considering signing Kessié next summer. The player’s price-tag is said to be in the region of €30 million but his price could raise during the remaining months of the 2016/17 campaign but from today there is one more contender for the signing of Kessie.
