Franck Kessié: PSG enter potential bidding war with Chelsea and Man Utd for Serie A starlet
23 January at 14:01Franck Kessié is one of the most wanted midfielders in Europe at the moment. The highly rated centre midfielder won’t be leaving Atalanta in the current transfer window as the Serie A side are ready for the beginning of a summer bidding war that will involve the best European clubs out there.
Chelsea and Manchester United are already on top of the queue for the 19-year-old starlet who is currently playing the AFCON with his national team Cote d’Ivoire.
Kessié has also been target by Juventus, but the Serie A giants are likely to retire from race to sign the dynamic midfielder as they are not willing to compete with wealthier European clubs for the Ivorian star. AS Roma did also emerge as potential contenders for Kessié last week, but the giallorossi might struggle to compete with Chelsea and Manchester United, unless they sell one of their stars (either Radja Nainggolan or Kostas Manolas).
According to a report of L’Equipe (via foot01.com), PSG are also ready to enter the competition to sign Kessié in the summer. The news will make Atalanta president pretty happy as there are now three of the richest European clubs interested in signing one of the most interesting products of the club’s academy.
