Freiburg have denied that Arsenal are going to nab young sensation Caglar Soyuncu.

In fact, the Bundesliga side have gone so far as to say that there has been “no contact” with the Gunners.

The 21-year-old has shined in Germany this season, and has been linked to the Gunners before, and looked to be moving to England when the president of his former club, Altinordu Izmir, said that Soyuncu’s move to North London was a fait accompli.

Someone from the Buli club’s press office had a strong answer, however, telling Sport Bild that “He [former Altinordu president Seyit Mehmet Ozkan] can know little about the overall scenario.

“Arsenal didn’t contact us and there is no offer.”

Soyuncu has been linked to Roma before, with our sources telling us at the end of February that sporting director Monchi was a very big fan.

Reports indicated that

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was already willing to splash out €30m for the weiß-rot star.