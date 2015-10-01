One of La Liga’s most wanted defenders is the subject of a tug-of-war between Barcelona and Real Madrid and according to Don Balon the player has now made up his mind.



The portal claims that Athletic Bilbao centre-half Aymeric Laporte will snub a move to the Camp Nou in favour of one to the capital and Barca’s deadly rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of his fellow Frenchman and the 23-year-old looks set to added to his squad next year.



All this despite Lionel Messi’s best efforts to try to get Aymeric to join him in Catalonia. The Argentine superstar has been urging Barca chiefs to snap up the player who has already played under new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde in the Basque country.

