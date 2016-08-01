Eliaquim Mangala is trying to persuade Manchester City

The French defender is seen as being surplus to requirements at the Etihad, and Inter are very interested in bringing him in, as we revealed in

There’s more: according to Sky Italia, the 26-year-old wants to move to Milan, and has told the Mancunian club as much.

​Mangala went on a season-long loan to Valencia last year, playing well in 30 league starts.

Benched this season as Pep Guardiola has brought in the reinforcements,

Mangala is only wanted on loan by Inter, who can’t buy him outright because of Financial Fair Play issues.

City would like to sell Mangala outright, so it’s now up to the former Porto man to see whether he can break the ice.

The Nerazzurri need another defender, seeing as they don’t want Andrea Ranocchia, and have a relatively green Milan Skriniar starting alongside Joao Miranda.