French international won't renew PSG deal, chance for Arsenal
12 May at 10:55Adrien Rabiot doesn’t want to extend his current deal with PSG, an opportunity for his suitors, which include Arsene Wenger, according to l’Equipe.
Le 10 Sport had revealed at the end of March that Arsenal were enthusiastic about Rabiot, who played a particularly brilliant first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16, pressing the Blaugrana for ninety minutes and even keeping Lionel Messi at arm’s length.
The 21-year-old’s deal expires in 2019, but PSG may feel like financing moves for bigger names by offloading some of the current squad, and Rabiot could be on that list.
The young French star has had a strong season, but is unsure about his role at the club. He wants to play as a box-to-box midfielder, but Coach Unai Emery has him firmyl as a defensive midfielder.
The youngster has not been easy to handle, with his mother, Veronique, exerting a heavy influence on him in past years. There was talk of a move to Juventus and Roma, all because Rabiot wasn’t getting the playing time he wanted.
@EdoDalmonte
