Adrien Rabiot doesn’t want to extend his current deal with PSG, an opportunity for his suitors, which include Arsene Wenger,

The 21-year-old’s deal expires in 2019, but PSG may feel like financing moves for bigger names by offloading some of the current squad,

The young French star has had a strong season, but is unsure about his role at the club. He wants to play as a box-to-box midfielder, but Coach Unai Emery has him firmyl as a defensive midfielder.

The youngster has not been easy to handle, with his mother, Veronique, exerting a heavy influence on him in past years. There was talk of a move to Juventus and Roma, all because Rabiot wasn’t getting the playing time he wanted.

had revealed at the end of March that Arsenal were enthusiastic about Rabiot, who played a particularly brilliant first leg against Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16, pressing the Blaugrana for ninety minutes and even keeping Lionel Messi at arm’s length.