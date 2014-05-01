French League Cup: Monaco-PSG 1-4 | As it happened ....

This should be a cracking game between the two best teams in the French Ligue 1 . Monaco who are currently first in the standings take on PSG who are second in the French league cup final. This will be a chance for both of these clubs to win a trophy against their rivals. Monaco are also still alive in the Uefa Champions league where as PSG have been eliminated against FC Barcelona.



This game will showcase a lot of talent as both clubs are pretty packed with solid international level players. Monaco will count on Bernardo Silva, Bakayoko and Mbappé where as PSG will be using Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani from the start. Cavani has been in great form for PSG this season as Monaco will have to mark him closely.



Kick-off is set for 21H00 Italy time as you can watch the game with us live here:



Confirmed lineups:



Monaco: Subasic; Sidibe, Glik, Jemerson, Mendy; Bernardo Silva, Moutinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Germain, Mbappé.



PSG: Trapp; Aurier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Verratti, Thiago Motta, Rabiot; Di Maria, Cavani, Draxler.