A French non-league was interrupted in the most

A story has been doing the rounds in France today, according to which an elderly lady decided to stop a game by sitting in the middle of the pitch on a folding deckchair.

Non-league side Tarbes were beating Juillan III on the first day of the season of the Championnat National 2, France’s fourth tier, when an elderly neighbour interrupted proceedings.

It later emerged that she was a neighbour, and had been angered by the sheer volume of balls being booted into her back garden!

Despite “attempts at negotiating” with the lady, the game was finally abandoned on 65 minutes, after officials had spent 45 minutes trying to get her to move.

​Tarbes were winning 2-1, and saw the opportunity of snatching a win slip through their fingers. Apparently, they don’t get on well with the lady in question.