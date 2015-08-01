French midfield star confirms Juventus interest
26 March at 14:15No secret that Juventus have set sights on Lyon midfield star Corentin Tolisso who was offered a chance to move to the J Stadium in January although the French club decided to keep him at the club until the end of the current campaign.
Lyon president Aulas could demand more than € 40 million to sell the player in the summer. Juventus offered the same amount of cash in the previous transfer window but Lyon were not open to sell at that time.
Talking to L’Equipe, Tolisso confirmed that the Serie A giants are interested in welcoming his services in the summer.
“Juventus are a big club and their interest gives me a lot of motivation. Napoli also offered me a chance to play in Serie A in the past and I am happy because the Italian league is very competitive. At the moment, however, I’m only focused on Lyon. I want to improve my performances and play to defend the fourth spot in the Ligue 1.”
Go to comments