French midfield star confirms Juventus interest

No secret that Juventus have set sights on Lyon midfield star Corentin Tolisso who was offered a chance to move to the J Stadium in January although the French club decided to keep him at the club until the end of the current campaign.



Lyon president Aulas could demand more than € 40 million to sell the player in the summer. Juventus offered the same amount of cash in the previous transfer window but Lyon were not open to sell at that time.



​Talking to L’Equipe, Tolisso confirmed that the Serie A giants are interested in welcoming his services in the summer.



“Juventus are a big club and their interest gives me a lot of motivation. Napoli also offered me a chance to play in Serie A in the past and I am happy because the Italian league is very competitive. At the moment, however, I’m only focused on Lyon. I want to improve my performances and play to defend the fourth spot in the Ligue 1.”

