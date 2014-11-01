Arsenal’s French midfielder Francis Coquelin is raring to go ahead of the new campaign. As he gets ready for this afternoon’s Emirates Cup tournament, the 26-year-old has been talking to the club’s match day magazine.



ON WINNING THE FA CUP LAST SEASON: “It was really important to finish on a high last year and to win the FA Cup was really special. We always want to win trophies at this club and we were happy to do this.



ON TEAMING UP WITH INTERNATIONAL TEAM-MATE ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE: “I’ve known him for a very long time. We played together for the youth side with the national team and I’m delighted he has decided to come to Arsenal. He’s a goalscoring machine and will be a huge asset to the club”.



ON PRE-SEASON PLANNING: “It’s good to play against strong teams during the summer. We’ve already faced Chelsea and Bayern Munich and we are looking forward to taking on Sevilla and Benfica this weekend. Whenever you win games it gives you confidence and we’ll be looking to put in a good performance this weekend in front of our fans”.



ON THE EMIRATES CUP OPPOSITION: “I don’t know too much about Benfica and Sevilla but I do know a couple of the players we will be facing. Chris Willock is a young Englishman who could have a big future. It’s great to see English players going abroad to play”.