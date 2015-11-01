French midfielder undergoes Roma medical

French midfielder Clement Grenier is having his medical with AS Roma in this moment as the player arrived to Rome’s Villa Stuart just a few minutes ago, ready to begin medical tests ahead of signing a contract with the Serie A giants.



Grenier, 26, has joined AS Roma on loan with option to buy and his arrival should strengthen the giallorossi’s midfield department and boost their title expectations.



“Grenier has rejected several offers to join AS Roma”, the player’s agent Giuseppe Colombo has told LaRoma24.it.



“There were several Premier League and German clubs as well as a Spanish one. My client wanted to prove himself in a league like Serie A. He has suffered some injuries of late, but he’s a great player. Clement has joined AS Roma on loan with option to buy. He wants to prove his worth and do the best for this club because he really wanted to come here.”

