French ‘Neymar’ confirms Liverpool wants him to replace Coutinho
03 February at 20:45His president at Lyon has declared him to be more important than Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar. For Nabil Fekir, the biggest stages have never deterred him.
The French midfielder already knows that his future lays beyond the French city in which he currently resides. Spain makes me dream: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid. Those are great clubs. But there is also England, with Manchester City and Arsenal,” he previously answered when asked about other club’s looking to poach him.
You can add another team to that list. Fekir, himself, acknowledged that Liverpool has its eyes on him. Following manager Jurgen Klopp admitting that his club misses Philippe Countinho and weren’t able to replace him in January, Fekir confirmed Liverpool has been, and is still interested in his services.
“Jurgen Klopp’s interest in me replacing Philippe Coutinho? Yeah, I heard. I heard.”
Nothing is imminent, however, as he added, “But there’s nothing concrete yet…”
Go to comments