‘French starlet destined to play for Real Madrid or Barcelona’, says teammate

No secret that everybody around Europe is going crazy for starlets of AS Monaco who are the leaders of the Ligue1 table and have eliminated Manchester City from the knock-out stage of the Champions Leauge.



Fabinho, Mbappe, Lemar and Bakayoko are the most talented and promising players at Jardim’s disposal and the interest of the bet European clubs for them come as no surprise.



Manchester City, United, Psg, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona are all being linked with moves for at least one of them and Fabinho has recently claimed that his teammate Mbappe is destined to join the biggest clubs in Europe.



“We know he will join clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona”, Fabinho told Chuteria.



“Until that day comes, however, we want to enjoy his performances here.”



​Mbappe is a transfer target of Manchester City, Psg, Real Madrid and Juventus. The Ligue1 giants are said to be preparing an offer in the region of € 80 million to seal the player’s transfer in the summer.

