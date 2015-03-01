French starlet reveals why he left Juventus

French starlet Kingsley Coman left Juventus on loan with option to buy two years ago. The former PSG ace had only spent one season in Turin before leaving the J Stadium to join Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have just made his loan move permanent for € 21 million.



Talking to France Football, Coman revealed the reason why he decided to leave Juventus two years ago.



“I’ve learned a lot at Juventus, but I was not playing in my natural position, that’s why I decided to go. Juventus are an immense club and are also very demanding. I am really happy at Bayern Munich. My first year was amazing, the second one has been a bit more complicated but I’ve signed a new contract and I still have two years left on my contract, plus an option for another one.”



​Coman’s words won’t sound good for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City given that the Premier League giants are being linked with a summer move for the former Juventus star.

