One of the transfer sagas of 2017 may have taken a step closer to its conclusion after reports on Diario Gol claims that French strikerhas told Real Madrid chiefs that he’s joining Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford since reports emerged that the Red Devils had agreed to meet Atletico Madrid’s £89M release clause. It’s been a game of cat and mouse ever since however with the player himself refusing to be drawn on where his future will lie.



Real Madrid are also in the hunt despite the unwritten rule between the two Spanish giants that neither will ever sign a player directly from the other. The portal states that this will not apply with Griezmann having already told Los Blancos officials to forget about signing him as his mind is already made up.



The two teams go into battle once again on Wednesday in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final with Real already three goals up after last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu.