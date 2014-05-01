Kylian Mbappe has been talking to

His side face Juventus on Wednesday in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final and Monaco strikerhas been talking to UEFA.com about the match. The 18-year-old has been the discovery of the season and his goals have put the club from the principality on the verge of the French league title and fired them into the last four of Europe’s premier club competition. Here are some of the highlights from that interview;

On the highlight of this adventure – “My personal highlight was the away leg of the Manchester City tie, because it was my first start – I heard the music as we walked out onto the pitch and it was really special. I took real pleasure from that experience.

“Since I was a boy, I've always dreamt of playing in the Champions League. I would watch all the games; even now I still watch all the Champions League games. So playing in it was an immense pleasure for me.”



On his Monaco team – “In this team there are plenty of quality players and we all make an effort for one another – that's why we have many different scorers. We really want to win something together and to do that, we cannot just rely on individuals, we must do it together. It's the best way when you want to win trophies. We are all competitors, and competitors want to win.”



On the opposition - Juventus are a great club. Everybody knows their history, the great players who played there, the great players who still play there. They're a great team, and they eliminated Barcelona who were also among the favourites. They showed they have what it takes to win the competition. But we also have qualities and we'll do everything we can to get to the final.”



On facing the great Gianluigi Buffon – “Buffon? He is a goalkeeper who has made his mark on history, one of the best in the world. I'm glad I'll play against him. You work every day to play against players like him. When you do, you want to give your best to beat them.”