French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe has set a new Champions League record by becoming the first player to score in all four of the first knockout games in the competition. The 18-year-old, who could be the subject of a huge summer bid by Manchester United has netted five times in his last four games for Monaco as they head into tomorrow’s semi-final draw.



The youngster was on target once again on Wednesday, scoring the opening goal in his sides 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund having already marked in the first-leg at Signal Iduna Park. Mbappe also helped himself to goals in both home and away legs against Manchester City and looks set to become one of the world’s finest players.



He recently brushed aside talk of a move to Real Madrid stating the club was for players who had already proved their quality over many years; United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to give him the chance to develop his burgeoning talent at Old Trafford.