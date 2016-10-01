​Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Arsenal, according to the latest reports from Armenia.

​Local outlet 1in.am writes that the Manchester United star has accepted a move to the Emirates, which many have written is part of the deal to bring Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

Previous reports indicated the the midfielder didn’t want to move to the Emirates because the Gunners “were too low-level”.

​Mkhitaryan, 28, has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season, after impressing in spurts during the last campaign.

​Now, the Armenian outlet claims that the Inter target will earn 130,000 pounds a week in basic salary with Arsenal, but bonuses will help him become the Gunners’ highest earner. He will also sign a four-year deal. Agent Mino Raiola had tried to boost his client’s value

So far, however, neither club has confirmed the deal for the former Borussia Dortmund star, who scored 23 Bundesliga goals in three seasons there, as well as making 29 assists for his team-mates.