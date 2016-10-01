From Aubameyang to Coutinho: top 10 January signings
01 February at 13:15The January transfer window closed at 11pm last night, so now it is time to look back on the biggest deals involving Europe’s most prestigious clubs. Several world class players made the move from one heavyweight to another, though very few ground-breaking moves involved Serie A sides. That said, Roma did sell Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea while Inter signed Rafinha from Barcelona on loan with option to buy.
Of course, some of the biggest deadline day headlines were in fact made by Matteo Politano's failed switch from Sassuolo to Napoli, after their respective directors failed to complete the relevant documents in time.
Check out our gallery as we reflect upon the ten most newsworthy moves of the winter merry-go-round.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments