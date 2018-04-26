In a time where Milan are struggling both on and off the pitch, they will be able to count on a special friend in the transfer market, namely Jorge Mendes.

The relationship between Jorge Mendes and Milan's new management was born last summer and has since been strengthened. In fact, the Portuguese agent could be an important ally for the Rossoneri this summer.



The first situation that has to be resolved is that of André Silva, who's been disappointing for Milan this season, while the striker and his agent are dissatisfied with the lack of playing time. For Milan, the result can only be negative, as they paid almost €40m for the Portuguese International last summer.

In fact, Mendes and Fassone have discussed a potential loan move, with a buy-out clause included, valued at close to €40m. Monaco is the club that has shown the most concrete interest so far, according to Calciomercato.com.

In terms of signing new players, Mendes's idea would be to bring another player from his list to Milan. The hottest name is Rùben Neves, one of the most promising midfield players in Europe. It's possible that he could be the surprise signing for the Rossoneri.

However, it doesn't end there. Milan will also use Mendes as an intermediary to try and close deals. Potential deals where Mendes could help out is Belotti and Keita Balde.