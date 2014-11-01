From Biglia to Morata passing by Conti, the latest on Milan's upcoming moves

Milan have been very active early on as they have big plans to improve their roster. Yonghong Li's new club are ready to invest an important sum of money during this summer's transfer window as they have already practically closed 3 deals: Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal), Franck Kessié (Atalanta) and Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg).



Musacchio has already underwent his medicals as Kessié should soon be the next one. Other than these players, Milan have other important targets. Massimiliano Mirabelli met with many different teams and agents this week (including Atalanta for Conti) as they are getting ready to try and target other important players. The goal? Milan's goal (other than to close the 3 deals for Musacchio, Kessié, Rodriguez as well as Donnarumma's and Suso's renewals) is to find a world class striker and to add an important central midfielder too.



The potential names? Up front, Milan's priority remains to be Alvaro Morata but they also have their eyes on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang too. The Spanish front-man likes the Milan option even if other teams are also on him. In the midfield, Milan like Lucas Biglia a lot as they have had talks with Lazio for him. Badelj is another option but let's not also forget about Cesc Fabregas who has been on Milan's radar for some time. As previously stated, Milan also have their eyes on Atalanta's wing-back Conti as next week should be an important one for the rossoneri club.



Daniele Longo and Emanuele Tramacere spoke about Milan's transfer market rumors on calciomercato.com (Italian page) as you can hear what they had to say.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)