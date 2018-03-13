Though the Brazilian cost a massive

222 million, his arrival has created some tension, being involved in a spat over penalty taking with Edinson Cavani early on.

The South American outlet explains, however, that the Parisian locker room is divided between the Brazilians, the French players and the Spanish speakers.

The Ligue 1 leaders are in transition despite spending a colossal 400 million in the summer alone, being easily skittled by Real Madrid with an aggregate score of 5-2.

Coach Unai Emery is already seen as being on his way out, while the Parisians need to sell some players in order to respect Financial Fair Play.

Could these groups have an impact? As far as Globo claim, the first clique is Brazilian (

Though the group has power, it’s also more isolated. They are close to Kevin Trapp, whose partner is a Brazilian model.

The second group is made up of Cavani, as well as Argentines Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore and Giovani Lo Celso.

Spanish defender Yuri Berchiche is close to them.

Otherwise, the French players have their own group, while Thiago Motta is respected by everyone and Marco Verratti seems to get on splendidly with everyone, his efforts at speaking numerous languages probably worthy of a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Dani Alves, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos), a group that was devastated by the departure of Lucas to Tottenham.