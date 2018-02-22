According to O Globo, Juventus are monitoring the situation of the striker, born in 2000. The youngster currently plays for Vasco Da Gama and has featured in six games so far this season, bagging two goals and assisting the same amount in the process.

However, the Bianconeri will face tough competition for Paulinho, as the likes of Bayern, PSG, Manchester City, Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are interested in the striker. The price tag of the player is said to be around €30m, more than double to what Atletico Madrid offered for the player in the recent weeks, as they had offered €14m.

It remains to be seen where the starlet will end up, although it's safe to say signing him won't be an easy task, considering the number of clubs interested.