From Brazil: Real Madrid make Neymar offer
22 March at 18:45Real Madrid have reportedly taken their first step to sign Neymar in the summer, UOL Esporte reports.
According to the Brazilian media, one of Neymar’s counsellors, Pini Zahavi is thinking about the offer made by the La Liga giants who are set to face Juventus in the quarter finals of the Champions League after eliminating Psg in the previous stage of the competition.
Zahavi could be a key figure for Real Madrid’s summer transfer window as the Israeli players’ agent has recently become the representative of Robert Lewandowski, another top summer target of the Merengues.
Neymar is reported to have received an offer by Real Madrid as well as a contract extension proposal by Psg. The Brazilian, however, is not on good terms with representatives of his current club and is reportedly tempted to move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.
The former Barcelona ace is considering Real Madrid’s offer and we can take for granted that next summer will be plenty of speculations regarding his future.
