PSG have officially announced the signing of French midfielder Lassa Diarra. The defensive midfielder (who is born in 1985) played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid in the past. He was playing for Al Jazira recently before terminating his contract with the club. He joins PSG as he signed a contract with the French club up until 2019. He decided to wear number 19 for PSG. You can view the official tweet confirming the deal bellow as you can also click on our gallery section to view some Diarra pics right here on Calciomercato.com.