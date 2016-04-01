Inter has finally found the real Marcelo Brozovic after several false starts. New boss Stefano Pioli has managed to get the Croatian midfielder playing at the top of his game. Nerazzurri officials have also managed to find an agreement on a new contract so why should this be the perfect time to sell the 24-year-old?



As everyone is aware, Inter are beset by problems from FIFA Financial Fair-Play and having purchased Brozovic from Dynamo Zagreb for just €7.5 million, there is now reportedly an offer on the table from China for a massive €50 million. With a contract freshly signed until 2021, a profit of nearly €45 million would represent fantastic business in the club’s quest to balance the books and would bring Inter right up to date in just one fell swoop.



There are some observers that would prefer to keep hold of the player but there are many more who believe for this kind of offer, it would be a huge mistake for the nerazzurri to consider turning it down.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler