05 March at 22:24According to the Telegraph , Alexis Sanchez left training early and had a bust-up with some team-mates a few days before their game against Liverpool (where Sanchez was on the bench).
Sanchez' Arsenal future is in severe doubt as the player's contract is set to expire in 2018 and Arsenal know that this coming summer will be their last chance to cash in on him.
Many big clubs are interested in the striker as their seems to be a lot of growing tension between him and his teammates. Wenger had said that his decision to leave him on the bench was a tactical one but according to the Telegraph, this does not seem to be the case.
Sanchez seemingly left a training session early and was then confronted by some angry team-mates. It is not the first incident between the Chilean striker and other Arsenal players, as Sanchez has also had some arguments with Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier this season.
Other than Sanchez, Mesut Ozil's contract is also set to expire in 2018 as both players futures are in strong doubt.
