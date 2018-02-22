From England: Allegri to announce Juve exit, Chelsea and Arsenal interested
21 April at 20:35As reports from British newspaper Daily Express, Chelsea and Arsenal target Massimiliano Allegri is set to announce his desire to leave Juventus.
With the club out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the competition, Juve are still in with a chance of winning the record seventh Scudetto title. Rumors have been strife linking Massimiliano Allegri with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal.
The Daily Express reports that Allegri wants to leave Juventus and is expected to announce his decision about the same soon.
It is said that the Italian has scheduled a meeting with the club's representatives in which the former Milan boss will communicate his desire to leave the club at the end of the season.
Arsenal are in a desperate need for a new manager after Arsene Wenger announced his desire to move at the end of the season, while Chelsea are looking set to part ways with Antonio Conte.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments