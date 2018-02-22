From England: Allegri to replace Conte

While it s eems that Antonio Conte can't wait to leave his current club, Chelsea , Max Allegri is currently enjoying his time at Juventus. However, this summer these two manager's paths could cross, a ccording to the latest reports from England.



According to the Daily Mirror, Antonio Conte is looking forward to leaving Chelsea .The Italian manager lost his most recent game to Tottenham at home, having gone through a period of disappointing results . In addition to this, Conte is frustrated with the club's transfer strategy . Therefore, Conte has set his sights on a return to Italy.



With Conte's departure being imminent, English media has observed that perhaps Chelsea Should go after Allegri, as the latter e xpressed his desire to "train abroad " after his Juventus adventure ends. The Turin-side are not lacking potential replacements to Allegri, starting with Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane, as he refused to rule out a Juventus return during his press conference yesterday .

