From England: Arsenal are in pole position for Juve target N'Zonzi

It is not a secret that Juventus has had interest in Steven N'Zonzi as the Sevilla midfielder was viewed as a perfect player in Juve's system but the problem has always been the hefty price-tag that the Andalusian club have been asking for.



According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are now in pole position for the French midfielder. Guardiola's Manchester City have also shown interest in the past but Wenger's club seem ready to pay his 30 million euros release clause to beat off the competition. Juventus have already signed Rincon for their midfield in this January transfer window.



N'Zonzi has appeared in 25 games so far for Sevilla as he scored 3 goals and added an assist this season for Sampaoli's club. He is a very important player within their roster.



Arsenal are currently in second position in the EPL standings behind first placed Chelsea, eight points off Antonio Conte's men.

