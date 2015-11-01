Juve, Buffon's agent: “Donnarumma will likely stay at Milan “

19.30 - In an interview with RaiSport, Gigi Buffon's agent spoke about his client as well as Milan sensation Donnarumma: “ Buffon wants to play in the 2018 World cup but it is not said that he can still continue after that. As for Donnarumma, it will depend on what he wants but I think he will stay at Milan“. It seems like Buffon's replacement might be Buffon himself...



Gianluigi Donnarumma's future is still in doubt in part because of Italian super agent Mino Raiola. Raiola has been losing time as he says that he wants to wait and hear from the Chinese group first. According to reports in England, Milan have asked information and have been recently following Manchester City's Claudio Bravo. He has a lot of experience and would be a valid alternative if things go bad with Donnarumma's contract renewal.



Juventus remain very interested in Milan's Donnarumma but both the player and the rossoneri club would like to continue together. It remains to be seen if Milan can find an agreement with his agent Mino Raiola, who has very high financial demands.



Milan will be taking on Sampdoria tomorrow in the Italian Serie A early game as they have been struggling of late. Montella will surely want his squad to respond in the right way tomorrow.