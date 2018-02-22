Chelsea are “nailed on” to bring in Massimiliano Allegri to replace Antonio Conte, the Star report.

The Juventus Coach isn’t having the best few hours, his Bianconeri going down with all hands 3-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

But the tabloid’s sources claim that Chelsea now want Allegri, because they’re fed up of negotiating for Luis Enrique.

Though the Spaniard has been the name linked the longest to the Blues, his position has changed since PSG also expressed an interest, and it appears that Chelsea don’t want to wait anymore.

Conte has had a horrible second season in charge, and his side is fifth in the table, and already out of the Champions League, too.

Another source even told the Star that Allegri had been the original target for the Blues, but that they nabbed Conte instead. Allegri was coming off an interesting season with Juventus, and a second Scudetto title. He would lead his charges to a second CL final at the end of that season, but they would be heavily defeated by Real Madrid again.