From England: Have Chelsea already chosen Conte replacement?

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly identified the candidates who are likely to replace Antonio Conte for the upcoming season.



The Blues, who won the Premier League last season by pipping Tottenham, are currently fifth in the league and risk finishing outside the top four. While they will travel to the Nou Camp to take on Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game, rumors surrounding the future of Antonio Conte have been rife.



Reports from the Sun via Ilbianconero suggest that Chelsea see former boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as two candidates who can replace Conte, who will leave at the end of the season.



While that certainly does seem to be the case, club legend Frank Lampard is set to take over a technical role with the first team with the new boss next season, as he seems to be doing a good job as the assistant manager of the Chelsea Under-18 side.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)