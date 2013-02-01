Here is how much Monchi wants to get from Chelsea for Dzeko and Emerson
21 January at 22:58It isn't a secret that Chelsea have strong interest in Roma duo Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri as the involved parties are inching closer to finding a definitive deal. As we had reported, Roma and Chelsea are in an advanced stage of negotiations. Chelsea are ready to offer around 50 million euros plus bonuses for the pair but it seems like Monchi might want more. According to the Guardian, Roma want to get 65 million euros (all included) for the pair as there seemingly still is a distance between both clubs. Even so, there seems to be a lot of positivity that a deal can soon be concluded.
If Roma do sell both players then they will surely have to replace them as Dzeko scored 29 Serie A goals for them last season and he currently has 9 Serie A goals to his name this season. Emerson on the other hand hasn't seen much playing time because of an injury but he is viewed as an up and coming wing-back. Di Francesco's club just finished playing against Inter Milan as the game ended 1-1 (goals from Vecino and El Shaarawy).
