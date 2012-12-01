Juve want to buy-back a Colombian star from Chelsea , the latest

Juan Cuadrado scored a huge goal for Juventus last week against Inter to allow his club to win the derby d'Italia. It now seems like Juventus are set to buy him back from Chelsea as Marotta and company have decided that they want to keep the Colombian International in Turin.



According to the English press, it seems like a deal between Chelsea and Juventus will be discussed in the coming weeks and it is likely that a final deal between the involved parties will be completed sooner rather than later.



Both Chelsea and Juventus are first respectively in the English premier league and the Italian Serie A standings. Ex-Juve coach Antonio Conte is having a wonder season in London as they have a firm grip unto first place in the standings. As for Juve, they are currently playing versus Crotone in the Serie A but Allgeri's position at the club is a hot topic of late.

