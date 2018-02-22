From England: Man Utd monitoring former Genoa and AC Milan defender
10 March at 15:30According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are set to ramp up their attempts to sign a new central defender ahead of next season.
Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti is said to be José Mourinho’s number one target, but the club hierarchy are well aware of how difficult it will be to prize the French international away from Catalonia.
Therefore, the Red Devils have identified Borussia Dortmund stopper Sokratis Papastathopoulos as an alternative option. The former Genoa and AC Milan man’s contract expires in June 2019, so it is likely BVB would be willing to sell him relatively cheaply this summer.
Having started his career with AEK Athens, the 29-year-old impressed at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris before struggling to establish himself in Milan. A spell at Werder Bremen followed before Dortmund snapped him up on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final between themselves and Bayern Munich in May 2013.
He has since gone on to amass more than 120 appearances for Die Borussen, becoming one of the Bundesliga’s most consistent defenders in the process. For now, only time will tell whether a move to Old Trafford materialises between now and the start of the 2018/19 campaign.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments