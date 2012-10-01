' I am owned by Juventus and they will be the ones who decide if they want to keep me or not. I hope to honor my contract at Juventus that's for sure. I met Allegri and we clarified things and I accepted his decision. I will take the team out for dinner soon as this is now in the past. We have a great group and we are now even stronger than before'.



Bonucci recently renewed his deal with the club till 2021 as Juventus will most definitely consider him unsellable yet again this coming summer. Even so, teams like City and Chelsea will likely make another attempt for him come summer time.

Leonardo Bonucci has been attracting the interest of many big clubs over the past few seasons. Pep Guardiola's Manchester CIty where very interested in him last summer but a deal failed to happen since Juve considered him to be unsellable. According to the Daily Mail, both clubs still have interest in him even if Bonucci wants to stay at Juventus. He did recently have a bust-up with coach Allegri but according to the Italian defender, it is water under the bridge:Bonucci scored this past week-end against Udinese which allowed his club to get a point. Allegri's club are looking to win a 6th straight league title which has never been done in Serie A history.