Manchester United transfer recap: From Griezmann to Pepe passing by Depay, the latest

PEPE IS ON UNITED'S RADAR - Pepe's Real Madrid future is in heavy doubt as the player seems ready to leave Zidane's club. Pepe's contract is set to expire at the end of the season as he seems set to leave Spain. Mourinho's Manchester United are a club that have been following him for some time now and they are ready to offer him a lucrative contract. According to Daily Express, Mourinho's club would be willing to offer him a hefty annual salary but they aren't the only ones after him.



In the past few hours, Pepe has received an important offer from Manuel Pellegrini's Heibe Fortune. United would have a difficult time to match such an offer but they can count on Mourinho and Pepe's great understanding between one an another. If he is to join the EPL, then United would be his first choice.



MOURINHO WANTS A FEW ATLETICO MADRID PLAYERS- According to Times, José Mourinho has his eyes on two Atletico Madrid players: Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. According to the English paper, United are ready to present a 145 million Sterlings offer to Atletico for the duo. Both players are very important to coach Diego Simeone as a January move will be difficult.



DEPAY ON HIS WAY OUT - As for departing players, Memphis Depay is not in José Mourinho's plan anymore as he is ready to leave United in January. He is already looking for a possible new destination.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)