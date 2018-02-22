Pogba's season has so far been a roller-coaster, as it seems he's not on the best of terms with head coach Jose Mourinho. Therefore, the Old Trafford side have started to look at possible replacements should the Frenchman leave this summer, identifying their main target in Ukraine.

In fact, according to the Mirror, Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Fred tops Mourinho's wish list. However, the playmaker is also wanted by city rivals Manchester City, specifically Pep Guardiola.

Therefore, we could be in for a bidding war this summer between two big rivals.

In regards to Pogba, the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the midfielder's services. Pogba has scored five goals and assisted ten this season, having played 22 league games from start.