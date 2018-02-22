From England: Mourinho gives Juventus hope over Martial signing
23 April at 17:18Juventus have received encouragement in their efforts in signing Manchester United star Anthony Martial after admitted Jose Mourinho that few of his players could leave Old Trafford after the end of the 2017/18 season.
The France international, who arrived in the Premier League from AS Monaco in 2015, has one year left on his contract. He has already rejected an opportunity to commit his future to the Red Devils.
Martial is linked with a move to Juventus, while German champions Bayern Munich are also interested in signing him. Mourinho, who was giving an insight on the 20-time English champions’ summer transfer, explained a few of the players will be allowed to United in the summer transfer window.
“We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad. We need to find a replacement for [Michael] Carrick and for [Marouane] Fellaini, if he leaves,” Mourinho explained.
“And there is always in a squad, a player or a couple of players, who are not playing a lot and will try to leave.
“So we will touch our squad but more than spend, spend, spend, we believe in the evolution of our players. We have some young players that need to take with both hands the opportunities for their evolution.”
Go to comments