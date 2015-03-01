From England: Ozil might want to join a Serie A club

Mesut Ozil's future has been a very hot topic over the past year as his Arsenal contract will be expiring in 2018. Even if Manchester United have strong interest in the German offensive midfielder it seems like Ozil might not want to re-unite with José Mourinho. According to the Daily Mail, it seems like Ozil might be tempted to join Juventus in the Italian Serie A instead. In Turin, Ozil would re-unite with Khedira, Howedes and Emre Can (who is on the verge of joining Juve as a free-agent). The problem? His salary as the German star currently earns 9 million euros per season. At this price, it is hard to imagine that Juve would have interest in him but if he is willing to take a pay cut, then this could certainly be a possibility in months to come...



Ozil appeared in 18 games for the Gunners this season as he scored 4 goals and added 5 assists so far in 2017-2018. Time will tell where he ends up as an Arsenal stay could still also be possible.